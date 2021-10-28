SIS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 812.97 crore, up 13.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 812.97 crore in September 2021 up 13.46% from Rs. 716.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021 down 1.92% from Rs. 15.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2021 down 31.11% from Rs. 52.81 crore in September 2020.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in September 2020.

SIS shares closed at 471.40 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.06% over the last 12 months.