SIS Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 716.52 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 716.52 crore in September 2020 down 4.1% from Rs. 747.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.69 crore in September 2020 down 71.72% from Rs. 55.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.81 crore in September 2020 down 16.9% from Rs. 63.55 crore in September 2019.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.57 in September 2019.

SIS shares closed at 354.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -22.69% over the last 12 months.