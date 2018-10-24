SIS Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 604.50 crore, up 15.87% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 604.50 crore in September 2018 up 15.87% from Rs. 521.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in September 2018 up 43.19% from Rs. 16.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.36 crore in September 2018 down 8.27% from Rs. 38.55 crore in September 2017.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2017.

SIS shares closed at 887.00 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and 13.55% over the last 12 months.