    SIS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,047.48 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,047.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 894.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.45 crore in March 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.41 crore in March 2023 up 59.8% from Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2022.

    SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.

    SIS shares closed at 384.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,047.481,040.56894.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,047.481,040.56894.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.5710.4311.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.54-1.254.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost913.56921.78804.34
    Depreciation15.1813.3410.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7057.6339.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9338.6423.16
    Other Income8.3154.954.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2393.5927.57
    Interest18.5318.3414.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7075.2513.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7075.2513.49
    Tax-4.75-37.13-13.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.45112.3826.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.45112.3826.75
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8673.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves83.79855.69762.53
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.237.681.82
    Diluted EPS2.217.621.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.237.681.82
    Diluted EPS2.217.621.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm