SIS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 894.61 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 894.61 crore in March 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 775.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022 up 253.81% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 42.33 crore in March 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

SIS shares closed at 500.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 35.70% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 894.61 851.65 775.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 894.61 851.65 775.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.83 6.49 7.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.71 -0.16 1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 804.34 767.60 697.12
Depreciation 10.86 9.34 10.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.70 39.16 32.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.16 29.23 26.51
Other Income 4.40 2.64 5.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.57 31.87 31.91
Interest 14.07 13.92 15.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.49 17.95 16.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.49 17.95 16.64
Tax -13.25 -10.03 9.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.75 27.98 7.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.75 27.98 7.56
Equity Share Capital 73.52 73.45 74.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 762.53 -- 737.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 1.90 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.88 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 1.90 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.88 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
