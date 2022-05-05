SIS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 894.61 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 894.61 crore in March 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 775.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022 up 253.81% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 42.33 crore in March 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

SIS shares closed at 500.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 35.70% over the last 12 months.