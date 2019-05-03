SIS Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 676.48 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 676.48 crore in March 2019 up 19.83% from Rs. 564.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2019 up 71.4% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in March 2019 up 14.29% from Rs. 39.75 crore in March 2018.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2018.

SIS shares closed at 833.00 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.