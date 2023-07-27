English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.18 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,070.18 crore in June 2023 up 17.56% from Rs. 910.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.11 crore in June 2023 up 62.19% from Rs. 25.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.48 crore in June 2023 up 60.44% from Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022.

    SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2022.

    SIS shares closed at 444.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,070.181,047.48910.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,070.181,047.48910.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9614.578.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.540.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost943.93913.56818.48
    Depreciation13.1315.1811.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.6565.7045.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6437.9325.76
    Other Income3.708.313.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3546.2328.95
    Interest20.0018.5314.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.3527.7014.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.3527.7014.85
    Tax-9.76-4.75-10.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.1132.4525.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.1132.4525.35
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8773.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves917.5183.79796.58
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.822.231.72
    Diluted EPS2.802.211.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.822.231.72
    Diluted EPS2.802.211.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

