SIS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 758.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.35 crore in June 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 63.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022 down 57.01% from Rs. 93.49 crore in June 2021.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2021.

SIS shares closed at 450.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.