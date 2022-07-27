 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 758.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.35 crore in June 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 63.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022 down 57.01% from Rs. 93.49 crore in June 2021.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2021.

SIS shares closed at 450.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 910.33 894.61 758.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 910.33 894.61 758.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.75 11.83 5.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.78 4.71 -1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 818.48 804.34 680.76
Depreciation 11.24 10.86 8.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.33 39.70 33.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.76 23.16 31.39
Other Income 3.19 4.40 53.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.95 27.57 84.67
Interest 14.09 14.07 14.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.85 13.49 70.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.85 13.49 70.48
Tax -10.49 -13.25 6.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.35 26.75 63.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.35 26.75 63.79
Equity Share Capital 73.52 73.52 73.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 796.58 762.53 683.08
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.82 4.31
Diluted EPS 1.71 1.80 4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.82 4.31
Diluted EPS 1.71 1.80 4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:44 pm
