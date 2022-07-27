English
    SIS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 910.33 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 758.62 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.35 crore in June 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 63.79 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2022 down 57.01% from Rs. 93.49 crore in June 2021.

    SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2021.

    SIS shares closed at 450.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations910.33894.61758.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations910.33894.61758.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.7511.835.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.784.71-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost818.48804.34680.76
    Depreciation11.2410.868.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.3339.7033.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7623.1631.39
    Other Income3.194.4053.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9527.5784.67
    Interest14.0914.0714.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8513.4970.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8513.4970.48
    Tax-10.49-13.256.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3526.7563.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3526.7563.79
    Equity Share Capital73.5273.5273.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves796.58762.53683.08
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.824.31
    Diluted EPS1.711.804.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.824.31
    Diluted EPS1.711.804.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:44 pm
