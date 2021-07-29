SIS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 758.62 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 758.62 crore in June 2021 up 2.04% from Rs. 743.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.79 crore in June 2021 up 334.55% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.49 crore in June 2021 up 78.89% from Rs. 52.26 crore in June 2020.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2020.

SIS shares closed at 498.70 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.85% returns over the last 6 months and 40.86% over the last 12 months.