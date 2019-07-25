SIS Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 688.49 crore, up 22.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.49 crore in June 2019 up 22.13% from Rs. 563.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.81 crore in June 2019 up 143.29% from Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.75 crore in June 2019 up 61.93% from Rs. 31.34 crore in June 2018.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2018.

SIS shares closed at 893.70 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.39% over the last 12 months.