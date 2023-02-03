SIS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore in December 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 851.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in December 2022 up 301.64% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.93 crore in December 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2021.