SIS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore in December 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 851.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in December 2022 up 301.64% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.93 crore in December 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2021.

SIS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,040.56 986.50 851.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,040.56 986.50 851.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.43 9.60 6.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.25 -0.41 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 921.78 876.39 767.60
Depreciation 13.34 14.50 9.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.63 56.02 39.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.64 30.40 29.23
Other Income 54.95 2.79 2.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.59 33.19 31.87
Interest 18.34 16.08 13.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.25 17.11 17.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.25 17.11 17.95
Tax -37.13 -2.85 -10.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.38 19.96 27.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.38 19.96 27.98
Equity Share Capital 72.86 73.59 73.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 855.69 820.11 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.68 1.36 1.90
Diluted EPS 7.62 1.34 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.68 1.36 1.90
Diluted EPS 7.62 1.34 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited