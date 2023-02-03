English
    SIS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,040.56 crore in December 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 851.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in December 2022 up 301.64% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.93 crore in December 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,040.56986.50851.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,040.56986.50851.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.439.606.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-0.41-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost921.78876.39767.60
    Depreciation13.3414.509.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.6356.0239.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6430.4029.23
    Other Income54.952.792.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.5933.1931.87
    Interest18.3416.0813.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.2517.1117.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.2517.1117.95
    Tax-37.13-2.85-10.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.3819.9627.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.3819.9627.98
    Equity Share Capital72.8673.5973.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves855.69820.11--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.681.361.90
    Diluted EPS7.621.341.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.681.361.90
    Diluted EPS7.621.341.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited