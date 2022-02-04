SIS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 851.65 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 851.65 crore in December 2021 up 10.78% from Rs. 768.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2021 up 45.97% from Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2021 down 17.41% from Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2020.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2020.

SIS shares closed at 527.30 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 30.25% over the last 12 months.