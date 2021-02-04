MARKET NEWS

SIS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 768.75 crore, down 0.72% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 768.75 crore in December 2020 down 0.72% from Rs. 774.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020 down 47.72% from Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2020 down 4.42% from Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2019.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2019.

SIS shares closed at 404.85 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations768.75716.52774.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations768.75716.52774.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.9315.9326.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.73-0.79-15.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost679.48627.76675.28
Depreciation10.3510.4713.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.1928.8438.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5534.3335.35
Other Income4.018.012.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5542.3438.29
Interest15.8517.9119.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.7024.4318.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.7024.4318.97
Tax4.548.74-17.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1715.6936.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1715.6936.66
Equity Share Capital73.7673.3973.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves728.19716.73766.29
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.301.075.00
Diluted EPS1.291.054.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.301.075.00
Diluted EPS1.291.054.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2021 10:55 am

