SIS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 768.75 crore, down 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 768.75 crore in December 2020 down 0.72% from Rs. 774.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020 down 47.72% from Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2020 down 4.42% from Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2019.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2019.

SIS shares closed at 405.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.