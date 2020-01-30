SIS Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 774.36 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Security & Intelligence Services India are:

Net Sales at Rs 774.36 crore in December 2019 up 17.54% from Rs. 658.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 37.47 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2019 down 0.87% from Rs. 52.67 crore in December 2018.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2018.

SIS shares closed at 537.20 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 41.88% over the last 12 months.