SIS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 658.81 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.81 crore in December 2018 up 17.54% from Rs. 560.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.47 crore in December 2018 up 66.65% from Rs. 22.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.67 crore in December 2018 up 34.6% from Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2017.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.07 in December 2017.

SIS shares closed at 757.25 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.86% returns over the last 6 months and -38.34% over the last 12 months.