SIS: Stable India business, growth in facility management to drive earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June 2021 quarter results of SIS (CMP: Rs 481; Market Capitalisation: Rs 7,066 crore) were marginally below expectations on the back of lower ad hoc revenue from international business and the impact of the second wave of COVID on India business in May and June. June quarter performance Consolidated revenue declined quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of international business falling by 4 per cent. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) also declined QoQ, largely due to...