MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SIS: Stable India business, growth in facility management to drive earnings

SIS comes across as a great play on the unorganised-to-organised theme

Nandish Shah
September 07, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
SIS: Stable India business, growth in facility management to drive earnings

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June 2021 quarter results of SIS (CMP: Rs 481; Market Capitalisation: Rs 7,066 crore) were marginally below expectations on the back of lower ad hoc revenue from international business and the impact of the second wave of COVID on India business in May and June. June quarter performance Consolidated revenue declined quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of international business falling by 4 per cent. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) also declined QoQ, largely due to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Diversify or not? A billion dollar question

    Sep 6, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Exide gets off insurance, RIL hits a home run, the road ahead for Ujjivan, India’s growth pitch, imprint of Mao, Monsoon Watch, GuruSpeak, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Market’s Dizzy Heights

    Sep 4, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    The stock prices are on the top of the world, but any slightest disappointment could trigger a sell-off

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers