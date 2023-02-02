 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIS Ltd Q3 net profit rises 3% to Rs 103.4 crore

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

SIS Ltd on Thursday reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 103.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company -- which is into facility management, security and cash logistics -- had posted a net profit of Rs 100.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

On a sequential basis, its net profit rose 53.4 per cent from Rs 67.4 crore posted in the quarter ended September 2022, SIS said in a statement.

SIS, a USD 1.3 billion Indian Multinational and Essential services player with over 2,70,000 employees, posted revenue growth of 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,904.3 crore compared to Rs 2,600.8 crore a year ago.