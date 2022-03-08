SIS Ltd: Facility management, India security business will drive growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SIS (CMP: Rs 436; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,403 crore) is a market leader in all the three segments it operates — security, facility management, and cash logistics services. Revenues from facility management were above the pre-COVID levels and margins are likely to recover, going forward. December quarter results India security business The quarterly revenues for the business were one of the highest in SIS history. New order wins during the December quarter were more than Rs 20 crore of monthly revenue,...