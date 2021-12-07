SIS: India security and facility management to lead growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SIS is a market leader in the three segments of security, facility, and cash logistics services. The results for the September quarter for SIS (CMP: Rs 473; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,934crore) were in line with Street expectations. While the India security and the facility management segments grew, the international security business declined. September-quarter results The India security business (38 percent contribution to revenues, 36 percent to EBITDA) saw one of the fastest quarterly growth rates, enabled by sizeable new contract additions....