SIS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,767.66 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,767.66 crore in September 2022 up 13.85% from Rs. 2,430.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.43 crore in September 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 68.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.87 crore in September 2022 down 10.34% from Rs. 131.47 crore in September 2021.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in September 2021.

SIS shares closed at 424.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,767.66 2,678.18 2,430.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,767.66 2,678.18 2,430.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.59 12.40 9.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.48 5.05 12.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.87 1.84 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,278.10 2,146.90 1,906.63
Depreciation 33.10 28.59 26.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 352.87 391.27 377.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.66 92.13 96.60
Other Income 8.11 6.74 8.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.77 98.87 105.02
Interest 27.54 24.67 24.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.23 74.21 80.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.23 74.21 80.34
Tax -8.05 -7.96 11.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.28 82.16 69.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.28 82.16 69.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.16 0.38 -0.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.43 82.54 68.39
Equity Share Capital 73.59 73.52 73.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,104.93 2,064.86 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.58 5.61 4.65
Diluted EPS 4.54 5.56 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.58 5.61 4.65
Diluted EPS 4.54 5.56 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
