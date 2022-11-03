English
    SIS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,767.66 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,767.66 crore in September 2022 up 13.85% from Rs. 2,430.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.43 crore in September 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 68.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.87 crore in September 2022 down 10.34% from Rs. 131.47 crore in September 2021.

    SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in September 2021.

    SIS shares closed at 424.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,767.662,678.182,430.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,767.662,678.182,430.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.5912.409.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.485.0512.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.871.841.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,278.102,146.901,906.63
    Depreciation33.1028.5926.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses352.87391.27377.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6692.1396.60
    Other Income8.116.748.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7798.87105.02
    Interest27.5424.6724.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.2374.2180.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.2374.2180.34
    Tax-8.05-7.9611.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.2882.1669.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.2882.1669.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.160.38-0.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.4382.5468.39
    Equity Share Capital73.5973.5273.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,104.932,064.86--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.585.614.65
    Diluted EPS4.545.564.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.585.614.65
    Diluted EPS4.545.564.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am