SIS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,995.66 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,995.66 crore in March 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 2,648.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.11 crore in March 2023 down 4.39% from Rs. 97.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.55 crore in March 2023 up 15.65% from Rs. 129.31 crore in March 2022.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in March 2022.

SIS shares closed at 384.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.