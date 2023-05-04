English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,995.66 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,995.66 crore in March 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 2,648.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.11 crore in March 2023 down 4.39% from Rs. 97.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.55 crore in March 2023 up 15.65% from Rs. 129.31 crore in March 2022.

    SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in March 2022.

    SIS shares closed at 384.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,995.662,904.282,648.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,995.662,904.282,648.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.4914.8611.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.7612.7716.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.63-1.87-1.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,406.882,369.362,052.35
    Depreciation38.7734.2229.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses419.23382.78444.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.8992.1794.56
    Other Income14.893.004.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.7895.1799.46
    Interest31.7230.9624.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.0664.2174.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.0664.2174.82
    Tax-7.69-37.89-18.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.75102.1093.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.75102.1093.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.361.314.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.11103.4297.38
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8673.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,260.432,196.531,997.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.397.076.61
    Diluted EPS6.337.016.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.397.076.61
    Diluted EPS6.337.016.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SiS
    first published: May 4, 2023 03:00 pm