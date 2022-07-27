 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,678.18 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,678.18 crore in June 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 2,379.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.54 crore in June 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 59.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.46 crore in June 2022 down 4.08% from Rs. 132.88 crore in June 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2021.

SIS shares closed at 450.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,678.18 2,648.01 2,379.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,678.18 2,648.01 2,379.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.40 11.99 8.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.05 16.21 7.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.84 -1.92 -2.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,146.90 2,052.35 1,853.07
Depreciation 28.59 29.85 26.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 391.27 444.97 391.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.13 94.56 94.36
Other Income 6.74 4.90 11.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.87 99.46 105.90
Interest 24.67 24.64 24.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.21 74.82 81.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.21 74.82 81.34
Tax -7.96 -18.25 21.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.16 93.07 60.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.16 93.07 60.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.38 4.31 -0.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.54 97.38 59.50
Equity Share Capital 73.52 73.52 73.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,064.86 1,997.74 1,699.96
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 6.61 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.56 6.54 3.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 6.61 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.56 6.54 3.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:44 pm
