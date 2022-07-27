SIS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,678.18 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,678.18 crore in June 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 2,379.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.54 crore in June 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 59.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.46 crore in June 2022 down 4.08% from Rs. 132.88 crore in June 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2021.

SIS shares closed at 450.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.