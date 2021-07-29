MARKET NEWS

SIS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,379.29 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,379.29 crore in June 2021 up 9.81% from Rs. 2,166.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.50 crore in June 2021 up 2.81% from Rs. 57.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.88 crore in June 2021 down 7.7% from Rs. 143.97 crore in June 2020.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in June 2020.

SIS shares closed at 498.70 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.85% returns over the last 6 months and 40.86% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,379.292,445.212,166.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,379.292,445.212,166.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.0711.266.22
Purchase of Traded Goods7.576.8011.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.14-0.04-1.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,853.071,890.031,688.62
Depreciation26.9828.5228.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses391.39413.81341.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.3694.8292.35
Other Income11.55349.8123.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.90444.63115.43
Interest24.5628.1537.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.34416.4878.16
Exceptional Items---276.25--
P/L Before Tax81.34140.2378.16
Tax21.2138.6920.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.13101.5558.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.13101.5558.16
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.640.69-0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.50102.2357.87
Equity Share Capital73.3674.1573.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,699.961,756.611,418.48
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.006.913.83
Diluted EPS3.956.883.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.006.913.83
Diluted EPS3.956.883.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SiS
first published: Jul 29, 2021 02:11 pm

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

