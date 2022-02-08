SIS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,600.85 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,600.85 crore in December 2021 up 10.32% from Rs. 2,357.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.66 crore in December 2021 up 1.66% from Rs. 99.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021 down 15.01% from Rs. 185.33 crore in December 2020.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.70 in December 2020.

SIS shares closed at 525.95 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.33% over the last 12 months.