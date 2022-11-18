 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sirca Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 60.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

 

Sirca Paints India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.92 61.35 60.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.92 61.35 60.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.57 12.64 13.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.43 21.97 12.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.12 -0.63 10.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.00 5.48 4.49
Depreciation 1.15 1.14 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.87 6.53 6.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.02 14.21 12.42
Other Income 1.53 1.22 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.56 15.43 13.74
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.55 15.42 13.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.55 15.42 13.71
Tax 5.13 3.74 3.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.42 11.67 10.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.42 11.67 10.16
Equity Share Capital 27.40 27.40 27.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 217.96 209.42 182.46
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 4.26 3.71
Diluted EPS 5.26 4.26 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 4.26 3.71
Diluted EPS 5.26 4.26 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

