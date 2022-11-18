Sirca Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 60.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021.
Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.
|Sirca Paints India Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.92
|61.35
|60.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.92
|61.35
|60.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.57
|12.64
|13.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.43
|21.97
|12.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.12
|-0.63
|10.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|5.48
|4.49
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.14
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.87
|6.53
|6.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.02
|14.21
|12.42
|Other Income
|1.53
|1.22
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.56
|15.43
|13.74
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.55
|15.42
|13.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.55
|15.42
|13.71
|Tax
|5.13
|3.74
|3.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.42
|11.67
|10.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.42
|11.67
|10.16
|Equity Share Capital
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|217.96
|209.42
|182.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.26
|4.26
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|5.26
|4.26
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.26
|4.26
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|5.26
|4.26
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited