Sirca Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 60.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.