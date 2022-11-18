English
    Sirca Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 60.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021.

    Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

     

    Sirca Paints India Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.9261.3560.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.9261.3560.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.5712.6413.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.4321.9712.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.12-0.6310.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.005.484.49
    Depreciation1.151.141.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.876.536.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0214.2112.42
    Other Income1.531.221.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5615.4313.74
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5515.4213.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.5515.4213.71
    Tax5.133.743.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4211.6710.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4211.6710.16
    Equity Share Capital27.4027.4027.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves217.96209.42182.46
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.264.263.71
    Diluted EPS5.264.263.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.264.263.71
    Diluted EPS5.264.263.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm