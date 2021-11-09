Sirca Paints Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore, up 59.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore in September 2021 up 59.05% from Rs. 38.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021 up 336.7% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021 up 409.01% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2020.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 385.00 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.15% returns over the last 6 months and 55.56% over the last 12 months.