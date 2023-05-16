English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sirca Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in March 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2023 up 53.32% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 up 39.06% from Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022.

    Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2022.

    Sirca Paints shares closed at 325.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 51.01% over the last 12 months.

    Sirca Paints India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.2765.2254.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.2765.2254.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1120.0411.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.6128.5923.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.52-13.26-3.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.556.375.06
    Depreciation1.250.871.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.419.408.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8713.208.26
    Other Income1.120.970.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9914.179.08
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9914.169.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9914.169.06
    Tax3.503.622.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4910.536.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4910.536.19
    Equity Share Capital27.4027.4027.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves238.12--197.75
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.733.842.26
    Diluted EPS1.733.842.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.733.842.26
    Diluted EPS1.733.842.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results #Sirca Paints #SIRCA Paints India
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:04 pm