Sirca Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in March 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2023 up 53.32% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 up 39.06% from Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2022.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 325.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 51.01% over the last 12 months.