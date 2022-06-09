 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sirca Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Jun 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 47.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 down 59.34% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 445.25 on June 08, 2022 (NSE)

Sirca Paints India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.10 53.20 47.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.10 53.20 47.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.59 12.45 9.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.28 21.49 27.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.42 -3.38 -9.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.06 4.83 4.35
Depreciation 1.16 1.19 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.16 5.77 6.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.26 10.86 8.52
Other Income 0.82 1.36 12.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.08 12.22 20.59
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.06 12.20 20.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.06 12.20 20.58
Tax 2.88 3.03 5.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.19 9.17 15.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.19 9.17 15.21
Equity Share Capital 27.40 27.40 27.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 197.75 191.62 174.19
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 3.34 5.55
Diluted EPS 2.26 3.34 5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 3.34 5.55
Diluted EPS 2.26 3.34 5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 9, 2022
