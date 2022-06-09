Sirca Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 47.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 down 59.34% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 445.25 on June 08, 2022 (NSE)