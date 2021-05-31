MARKET NEWS

Sirca Paints Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in March 2021 up 48.38% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021 up 558.63% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021 up 412.71% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 377.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.73% returns over the last 6 months and 104.03% over the last 12 months.

Sirca Paints India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations47.5845.8132.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.5845.8132.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.3010.212.60
Purchase of Traded Goods27.2321.8717.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.40-5.46-1.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.354.493.98
Depreciation0.790.831.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.73
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.796.114.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.527.752.41
Other Income12.070.860.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.598.613.08
Interest0.010.030.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.588.583.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.588.583.06
Tax5.362.200.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.216.382.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.216.382.31
Equity Share Capital27.4027.4027.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves174.19158.93157.25
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.552.330.84
Diluted EPS5.552.330.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.552.330.84
Diluted EPS5.552.330.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results #Sirca Paints #Sirca Paints India Ltd
first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

