Sirca Paints Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in March 2021 up 48.38% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021 up 558.63% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021 up 412.71% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 377.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.73% returns over the last 6 months and 104.03% over the last 12 months.