Sirca Paints Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in June 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022 up 427.46% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022 up 338.36% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.
Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.
|
|Sirca Paints India Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.35
|54.10
|32.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.35
|54.10
|32.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.64
|11.59
|6.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.97
|23.28
|22.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|-3.42
|-8.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.48
|5.06
|4.75
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.16
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.53
|8.16
|5.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.21
|8.26
|2.10
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.82
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.43
|9.08
|3.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.42
|9.06
|2.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.42
|9.06
|2.98
|Tax
|3.74
|2.88
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.67
|6.19
|2.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.67
|6.19
|2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|209.42
|197.75
|176.41
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.26
|2.26
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|4.26
|2.26
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.26
|2.26
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|4.26
|2.26
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited