Sirca Paints Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 174.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in June 2021 up 174.81% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021 up 417.2% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021 up 1250% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.