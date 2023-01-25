 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sirca Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 53.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

Sirca Paints India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.22 72.92 53.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.22 72.92 53.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.04 21.57 12.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.59 31.43 21.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.26 -13.12 -3.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.37 6.00 4.83
Depreciation 0.87 1.15 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.40 7.87 5.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.20 18.02 10.86
Other Income 0.97 1.53 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.17 19.56 12.22
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.16 19.55 12.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.16 19.55 12.20
Tax 3.62 5.13 3.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.53 14.42 9.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.53 14.42 9.17
Equity Share Capital 27.40 27.40 27.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 217.96 191.62
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 5.26 3.34
Diluted EPS 3.84 5.26 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 5.26 3.34
Diluted EPS 3.84 5.26 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited