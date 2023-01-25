English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sirca Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 53.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

    Sirca Paints India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2272.9253.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2272.9253.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0421.5712.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.5931.4321.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.26-13.12-3.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.376.004.83
    Depreciation0.871.151.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.407.875.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2018.0210.86
    Other Income0.971.531.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1719.5612.22
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1619.5512.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1619.5512.20
    Tax3.625.133.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5314.429.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5314.429.17
    Equity Share Capital27.4027.4027.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--217.96191.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.845.263.34
    Diluted EPS3.845.263.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.845.263.34
    Diluted EPS3.845.263.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited