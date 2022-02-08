Sirca Paints Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore in December 2021 up 16.13% from Rs. 45.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021 up 43.64% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021 up 42.06% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2020.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 513.30 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.86% returns over the last 6 months and 50.79% over the last 12 months.