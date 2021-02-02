Sirca Paints Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore, up 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore in December 2020 up 36.86% from Rs. 33.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2020 down 3.93% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020 down 1.77% from Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2019.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in December 2019.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 347.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.43% over the last 12 months.