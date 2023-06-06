English
    Sirca Paints: Record revenue and impressive guidance

    The growth trajectory of the company looks promising on the back of stable financial track record, business strategy, and competitive market positioning

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    June 06, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
    Sirca Paints: Record revenue and impressive guidance

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Top line grew by 26 percent driven by growth across segments Continuing to expand product portfolio EBITDA margins to remain  stable around current levels Targeting Rs 400 crore revenue in the next 2 years Trade at 24 times FY25 earnings Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India has reported strong FY23 revenues of Rs 268 crore, an increase of 34 percent year on year (YoY), and a net profit of Rs 46 crore, nearly 60 percent higher than the figure notched in the previous year....

