Sirca Paints: Record revenue and impressive guidance

Highlights Top line grew by 26 percent driven by growth across segments Continuing to expand product portfolio EBITDA margins to remain stable around current levels Targeting Rs 400 crore revenue in the next 2 years Trade at 24 times FY25 earnings Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India has reported strong FY23 revenues of Rs 268 crore, an increase of 34 percent year on year (YoY), and a net profit of Rs 46 crore, nearly 60 percent higher than the figure notched in the previous year....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Where’s the import threat?
Jun 5, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Panorama: Global food inflation brings good tidings, Musk joins chorus against US's China policy, India's...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers