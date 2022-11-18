Sirca Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 60.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 631.90 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 35.32% over the last 12 months.