Sirca Paints Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore, up 59.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore in September 2021 up 59.05% from Rs. 38.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021 up 335.69% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in September 2021 up 408.37% from Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2020.