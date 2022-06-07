Sirca Paints Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 47.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2022 down 59.35% from Rs. 15.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2022 down 52.13% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.