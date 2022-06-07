Sirca Paints Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 47.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2022 down 59.35% from Rs. 15.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2022 down 52.13% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.
Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.
|Sirca Paints India Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.10
|53.20
|47.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.10
|53.20
|47.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.59
|12.45
|9.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.28
|21.49
|27.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.42
|-3.38
|-9.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.06
|4.83
|4.35
|Depreciation
|1.16
|1.19
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.17
|5.77
|6.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.25
|10.86
|8.52
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.36
|12.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.07
|12.22
|20.58
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.06
|12.20
|20.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.06
|12.20
|20.58
|Tax
|2.88
|3.03
|5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.18
|9.16
|15.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.18
|9.16
|15.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.18
|9.16
|15.22
|Equity Share Capital
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|197.72
|191.60
|174.17
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.26
|3.34
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.26
|3.34
|5.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.26
|3.34
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.26
|3.34
|5.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited