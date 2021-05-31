Sirca Paints Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in March 2021 up 48.38% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.22 crore in March 2021 up 558.64% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021 up 336.12% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.