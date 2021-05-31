Sirca Paints Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in March 2021 up 48.38% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.22 crore in March 2021 up 558.64% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021 up 336.12% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.
Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.
|Sirca Paints India Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.58
|45.81
|32.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.58
|45.81
|32.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.30
|10.21
|2.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.23
|21.87
|17.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.40
|-5.46
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.49
|3.98
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.83
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.79
|6.12
|4.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.52
|7.74
|2.41
|Other Income
|12.07
|0.86
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.58
|8.60
|3.08
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.58
|8.58
|3.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.58
|8.58
|3.06
|Tax
|5.36
|2.20
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.22
|6.38
|2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.22
|6.38
|2.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.22
|6.38
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|174.17
|158.90
|157.25
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|2.33
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|5.55
|2.33
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|2.33
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|5.55
|2.33
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited