    Sirca Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.99 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.99 crore in June 2023 up 18.99% from Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2023 up 10.51% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in June 2023 up 13.58% from Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022.

    Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in June 2022.

    Sirca Paints shares closed at 388.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months

    Sirca Paints India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.9968.2761.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.9968.2761.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.4720.1112.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.7718.6121.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.52-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.296.555.48
    Depreciation1.261.251.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7910.416.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1211.8714.21
    Other Income1.441.121.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5612.9915.43
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5612.9915.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5612.9915.42
    Tax4.663.503.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.909.4811.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.909.4811.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.909.4811.67
    Equity Share Capital54.8127.4027.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--238.09209.39
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.734.26
    Diluted EPS2.351.734.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.734.26
    Diluted EPS2.351.734.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

