Sirca Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.99 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.99 crore in June 2023 up 18.99% from Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2023 up 10.51% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in June 2023 up 13.58% from Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022.

Sirca Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in June 2022.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 388.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months