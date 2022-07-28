Sirca Paints Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in June 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022 up 427.44% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022 up 338.36% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.