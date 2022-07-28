 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sirca Paints Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sirca Paints India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in June 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022 up 427.44% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022 up 338.36% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

 

Sirca Paints India Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.35 54.10 32.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.35 54.10 32.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.64 11.59 6.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.97 23.28 22.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 -3.42 -8.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.48 5.06 4.75
Depreciation 1.14 1.16 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.53 8.17 5.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.21 8.25 2.10
Other Income 1.22 0.82 0.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.43 9.07 3.00
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.42 9.06 2.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.42 9.06 2.98
Tax 3.74 2.88 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.67 6.18 2.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.67 6.18 2.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.67 6.18 2.21
Equity Share Capital 27.40 27.40 27.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 209.39 197.72 176.38
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.26 0.81
Diluted EPS 4.26 2.26 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.26 0.81
Diluted EPS 4.26 2.26 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
